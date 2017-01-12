Police investigating bank robbery

Tom Lesyna
12:33 PM, Jan 12, 2017
1:02 PM, Jan 12, 2017

Wells Fargo at 96th & M robbed

KMTV
Lesyna, Thomas
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lesyna, Thomas
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lesyna, Thomas
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lesyna, Thomas
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lesyna, Thomas
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lesyna, Thomas
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
Omaha Police are investigating a bank robbery.
 
The Wells Fargo at 96th and M was held up just after 9:30 Thursday morning.   Police say witnesses stated two men entered the bank, one armed with a handgun, and demanded money.  After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, both suspects left the scene in a red Dodge Neon which has been recovered. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top