Police investigate Three Shootings; Two Deadly

OMAHA, Nebraska - Omaha Police are investigating three shootings in a span of four hours on Wednesday morning.

The first shooting left one woman dead. Officers found 27 year old Darnesha Mitchell suffering from a gun shot wound near the area of 33rd and Fowler around 1:30 a.m.

The second shooting happened near 36th and Laurel and left one man dead. Police arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Then around 4:50, police were called to Nebraska Furniture Mart for a shooting. 37 year old Jared Clawson went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the suspect was driving a green SUV.

No arrests have been made.