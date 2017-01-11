Police investigate Three Shootings; One Deadly

OMAHA, Nebraska - Omaha Police are investigating three shootings in a span of four hours on Wednesday morning.

The first shooting left one woman in critical condition. Officers found her suffering from a gun shot wound near the area of 33rd and Fowler around 1:30 a.m. .

The second shooting happened near 36th and Laurel and left one man dead. Police arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Then around 4:50, police were called to Nebraska Furniture Mart for a shooting. One person went to the hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No arrests have been made.