Police investigate Three Shootings; One Deadly

5:49 AM, Jan 11, 2017
Mora, Jackie
OMAHA, Nebraska - Omaha Police are investigating three shootings in a span of four hours on Wednesday morning. 

The first shooting left one woman in critical condition. Officers found her suffering from a gun shot wound near the area of 33rd and Fowler around 1:30 a.m. . 

The second shooting happened near 36th and Laurel and left one man dead. Police arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m. 

Then around 4:50, police were called to Nebraska Furniture Mart for a shooting. One person went to the hospital in critical condition. 

The names of the victims have not been released. 

No arrests have been made. 

