Police investigate package thief

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- - Police are working to identify a person caught stealing a package off of a Midtown porch.

The incident happened before Christmas and was captured on a doorbell with a motion camera on it. The video shows a suspect in a Nebraska hat and jacket go up to the porch, grab the large box, and take off in a red Dodge Charger.

A search warrant indicates that investigators have identified a person of interest who admitted to stealing a number of packages across Omaha. That person also said the Charger was the vehicle they drove. The warrant says police did search a red Dodge Charger but it's unclear if that was the same one used in the crimes. KMTV will not identify the person of interest since they haven't been charged.

The homeowner, who didn't want to be identified, says they hope the criminals are caught soon.

"It was extremely upsetting, it's before Christmas, you're ordering things for your family, you don't think that people are that low to do something like that. It's before the holidays and it's for family," the homeowner explained.

Their home was also broken into just a few days after the package was stolen.

If you have any information on either of these crimes call OPD at 402-444-7867.