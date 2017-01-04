Police closer to murder suspect SUV, need tips

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- - Police need your help identifying the suspects involved in a murder the night before Christmas Eve.

Detectives say they're waiting for evidence testing to be finished, and are closing in on the suspect's vehicle.

On December 23 around 5pm, police respond to a home invasion near 180th & Q St. There they find Michael Brinkman, 50, dead inside his house.

Detectives say they're unsure of the motive, or if it was a targeted or random killing. They indicate nothing was taken from the home.

Surveillance photos of the SUV the suspects reportedly fled in. Police have narrowed it down to a 2015-16 White Dodge Durango SXT with the Rally Package.

"Right now I think the biggest thing for us is to get the information out to the public. Somebody out there knows who our suspects are, they have information on these suspects, and I want to remind them there's a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest of these two individuals," said Det. Larry Cahill with the Omaha Police Dept.

One suspect is described as 5'10" - 6', heavy set wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, blue gloves, and a clown mask. The other is described as 6'2", thinner build wearing a mask, dark hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves, and dark pants with stripes.

If you have any information call the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-7867. You could receive a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.