Police Chief Makes Christmas Gift for Fellow Officers

5:56 PM, Dec 21, 2016
RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) -
The Ralston police chief is saying, "Thank You" to his officers this Christmas with a special gift.
Chief Ronald Murtaugh made them all leather key chains.
He tweeted a picture of them.
The key chains have a department badge and an American flag on the back.
The chief notes he tries to remember the great work the officers do.
He included the hashtag #GreatOfficers.

