The Ralston police chief is saying, "Thank You" to his officers this Christmas with a special gift.

Chief Ronald Murtaugh made them all leather key chains.

He tweeted a picture of them.

The key chains have a department badge and an American flag on the back.

The chief notes he tries to remember the great work the officers do.

He included the hashtag #GreatOfficers.

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) -