Plow companies down in mild winter

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Snow plow services have been pretty much at a standstill this season due to the lack of snow hitting Omaha.

"We expected snow at least some by now and its really been none."

Steve Meyers with Midtown Mowing and Snow Removal says his plows are ready to go but as of late there's been no need for it.

"Average snow in Omaha is about 26 inches per season, and you can count on two per month, that usually gets us by for the whole winter.”

Lately that hasn't been the case, and yesterday's storm didn't help much since it was just a bunch of ice.

"This year is just one of those years feast or famine, it's kind of zero."

Meyers says about 90 percent of his business thrives off the hotter months where they can provide lawn services and only about ten percent rely on the colder months.

"Last year was a good year for snow removal and this year we were thinking it was good but it didn't really happen."

So in the meantime he says he'll continue building good relationships with customers so when the snow does come he'll be the one people call.

"I just kind of want it to snow and keep turning profit."