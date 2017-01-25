Person of interest in Josh Woodruff murder

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - New Orleans Police released a composite sketch of a person of interest in Omaha native Josh Woodruff's death.

Woodruff was killed in a hit and run last New Year's Day.

His mother Caren Woodruff says this new information lets her know that people are talking and she's still waiting for the day police call to say her son's killer has been found.

"I was hoping this was a year ago but I'm happy that this is something today, it's better than not having anything out."

A mother still uneasy about her son death says she's hoping this new composite sketch gets the ball rolling on who killed her son, 28 year old Josh Woodruff.

"Somebody is talking, other people are talking, I'm sure there are a lot of people talking in New Orleans, now let's keep that going."

New Orleans police released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the case.

They say he's believed to be a black man between 18 to 24 years old, short with braids and a green wing tattoo on the left side of his neck.

"This is the first sign that we've seen that looks like we are getting closer and that's great news but I'm sure there's more that needs to be done."

Police say the person of interest was seen driving a black Nissan Altima or Toyota Camry that struck Woodruff in the French Quarter and dragged his body more than six miles.

The person is now wanted for questioning.

"Please come forward, please, you'll feel a lot better, it's the right thing to do."

Caren Woodruff says putting an end to this year long mystery may finally be able to give her family some peace.

"I'm still looking for the call that says we are done."

Caren Woodruff and New Orleans Police say someone knows or saw something.

They're asking those people to come forward.