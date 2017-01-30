Payment company in Urbanovsky case says it's out nearly $5 million dollars

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha woman who sold thousands of worthless airline vouchers was in federal court Monday morning.

Patricia Urbanovsky appeared for has sentencing and restitution hearing.

In the sentencing, a special agent for the FBI says Creative Creations sold 36, 347 flight vouchers.

FBI Special Agent Murphy says Creative Creations purchased about $3.4 million in flights and took in $4.7 million for them. @action3news — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) January 30, 2017

The amount paid for in flight vouchers was almost $4.7 million.

FBI Special Agent Murphy said Creative Creations purchased about $3.4 million in flights and took in $4.7 million for them.

Special Agent Matt Murphy added that Creative Creations purchased only 7,000 flights of the 36,000 paid vouchers.

She faces up to six years in prison after pleading guilty to 16 counts of wire fraud.

Urbanovsky's attorney is asking for three years and says she had no intention of stealing from anyone.