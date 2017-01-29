Passenger fights for life after suspected DUI crash

OMAHA, Neb. - Two men are both facing charges of DUI after one of the drivers ran a red light, collided into the second driver, while critically injuring a passenger.

Omaha Police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on 30th and L when the driver of a Toyota Scion, 27-year-old Roman Grant, ran a red light while turning onto 30th Street.

Grant crashed into 38-year-old Felipe Calderon-Correa, who was driving a Chevy Trailblazer. Calderon-Correa fled from the accident scene along with two passengers who were inside his Chevy Trailblazer at the time of the accident. Police later located Calderon-Correa at home.

A passenger in the Scion, Marvin Gipson, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gipson is being treated for a lacerated liver, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. The driver of the Scion, Roman Grant, was unhurt.

Roman Grant was arrested for DUI-Causing Serious Bodily and failure to yield right of way. Felipe Calderon-Correa was arrested DUI-Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash resulting in a serious bodily injury.

L Street eastbound was closed from eastbound 33rd to 30th Street for several hours while the investigation was completed.