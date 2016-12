Investigators are trying to determine what started a fire at the OPPD power plant overnight.

Firefighters were called to the facility near John J. Pershing and Craig just after 3 this morning to battle a fire on the 9th floor roof. OPPD employees evacuated the building before firefighters arrived.

There were no injuries and electric service was not interrupted by the fire.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -