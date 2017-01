Omaha Performing Arts says the Orpheum Theater will re-open on Tuesday.

Omaha Performing Arts closed the theater over the weekend after a small piece of decorative molding fell into the seating area. OPA took the action to ensure the safety of their patrons. The theater will host the touring Broadway production of The Sound of Music Tuesday through Sunday with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

