OPS to hold community forums

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - The OPS school board wants the publics input as it conducts its search for the next superintendent.

The district will hold several community forums this month. It's an opportunity for community members to share their ideas about the qualities needed to be superintendent of the states largest school district and to discuss important issues the district faces.

Here's a list with the dates, times and locations of the meetings being held this month.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

* South High Magnet School - 6-7 p.m. or 7-8 p.m.

* Teacher Administrative Center Auditorium (TAC) - 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

* Teacher Administrative Center Auditorium (TAC) - noon to 1 p.m.

* Burke High School - 6-7 p.m.

* Bryan Middle School - 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

* North High School - 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

* Teacher Administrative Center Board Room (TAC) - 9-10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

* Teacher Administrative Center Board Room (TAC) - 10:30-11:30 a.m.