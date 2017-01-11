OPS holds public forums on district's next superintendent

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Public Schools, Nebraska's largest school district takes another step in finding a new leader.

On Tuesday, only a handful of people showed up at the OPS superintendent forum.

Organizers want to find out what the public wants as the district searches for a replacement for superintendent Mark Evans.

The district held a second forum Tuesday night at its headquarters near 30th and Cuming.

More forums are set to take place this week at these following locations:

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Teacher Administration Center (TAC) Board Room – noon to 1 p.m.

Burke High School – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bryan Middle School – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

North High School – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Teacher Administration Center Board Room (TAC) – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Teacher Administration Center Board Room (TAC) – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30a.m

OPS officials say the forums are open to all community members who wish to share their input about the qualities needed in the next superintendent and the most important topics facing the district.

