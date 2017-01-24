OPS board picks Merica as new board president

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - In a 5-3 vote, the OPS board selected Lacey Merica to be their new president during their Monday meeting.
There was a big crowd during their meeting, all addressing the board members.
Many were wearing red in support of the Omaha Education Association who have call on a change in leadership at OPS.
Some of the speakers talked about the on-going disciplinary issues to lack of communication. They said the board isn't listening to their concerns.
The majority of the speakers wanted Marque Snow to take over as OPS board chair but there were a few that wanted previous president Lou Ann Goding to keep her role because of the district is undergoing a superintendent change.
Snow was instead elected as vice president of the board.
At this time, there's only eight members in the board.
The board still needs to find a replacement for Justin Wayne after he resigned a few weeks ago because he's a new state senator.