OPS Asst. Superintendent retiring

Another top leader of the Omaha Public Schools is stepping down.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. ReNae Kehrberg announced this morning that she plans to retire at the end of the school year. Kehrberg became Assistant Superintendent in 2011 and has been credited with creating a nationally recognized instructional framework and academic action plan that has boosted student achievement district wide for the past six years.

Kehrberg started her career as a teacher at Northwest High and Morton Middle school, and has been with the district for 36 years.

Superintendent Mark Evans is also stepping down at the end of the school year. A search is currently underway for Evans' replacement.

