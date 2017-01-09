OPPD Monthly Meetings Time Changes

5:45 PM, Jan 9, 2017
OMAHA
OPPD will hold its first montly meeting at a different time.
The board voted in December to change the meeting times to 4 p.m.
It's to allow more people to attend.
Those meetings are held at OPPD's main office downtown.
The next one is scheduled for this Thursday.

