Open Door Mission MLK Event Moved to Saturday

OMAHA (KMTV) - -

The Open Door Mission says it's rescheduling its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Day to this Saturday instead of Monday due to a possible ice storm in the forecast.

More than 400 volunteers were scheduled to serve at the event.



Volunteers are expected to be on hand at the Open Door Mission's campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They help provide assistance with sorting and counting toys, clothing and other household items.

No pre-registration or orientation is required.

The Open Door Mission welcomes walk-ins.