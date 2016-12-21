OPD: Slow down, move over for emergency vehicles

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - You see them on the side of the road with their flashing lights, emergency vehicles stopped for an accident or a broken down car.

On Tuesday an Omaha Police cruiser was hit on Highway 75, luckily no one was seriously injured.

Police are warning drivers to be careful this holiday weekend and look out for emergency responders on the side of the road.

“Just slow down a bit, especially when you see a road assistance vehicle or marked vehicle roadside,” said Omaha Police Sergeant Chuck Casey.

Casey said the begging of winter can be a little rough for drivers because they are back on icy roads, he advises drivers to be prepared for anything.

“Just slow down, nobody wants to get hurt or hurt anyone else,” he said.

Casey said if there is an accident, drivers need to move over because it’s the law.

“A lot of it is common sense, if you see something up ahead there is usually some sort of warning device, red, blue, yellow, lights; move over a lane, if you can’t move over a lane, slow down.”

The common tip that Casey gave, slow down.

Casey also said even if there is an accident or icy weather, they need drivers to be careful, so everyone can get home safely.

“Slow down a little bit, keep your eyes open, stay off your phones when driving.”