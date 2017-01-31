OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Update: 10:30 CST: Omaha police said the suspect, 20-year-old Monroe Evans III is out of surgery and is in critical condition. Police will interview Officer Schillerberg and Officer Matthew Skradski on Tuesday and they are on paid administrative leave.

Update: 4:57 CST: The Omaha Police have released the names of the officer and suspect involved in a shooting at 33rd and Turner Boulevard. Officer Jill Schillerberg was struck in the leg. The suspect, 20-year old Monroe G. Evans, III was hit several times. Officer Schillerberg has since been released from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Omaha Police said an officer and suspect were injured in an shooting near Jackson and 33rd on Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:00 p.m., OPD officials say a help an officer call came out.

Shortly after, there was a large police presence near 33rd and Turner Boulevard.

OPD Deputy Chief David Baker said a female officer was shot in the ankle during gunfire. Police identified a man who matched the description of a suspicious person possibly looking into windows on Park Ave.

Baker added that's where the female officer stopped the male suspect who was armed, exchanging gunfire that left the suspect injured.

The suspect was shot multiple times as a result.

Both have been taken to Nebraska Medicine.

Neither the officer nor the man have been identified at this time.