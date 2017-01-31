OPD release photos of officers involved in Midtown shooting

OMAHA, Neb., (KMTV) - The Omaha Police have released photos of the officers involved in today's Midtown shooting.

Investigators said Officer Jill Schillerberg, 39, and Officer Matthew Skradski, 36, responded to a report of a suspicious person looking into vehicles.

Both officers arrived to the area of 33rd and Turner Boulevard and located a person matching the description.

Upon making contact, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and the man.

Monroe G. Evans, III, 20, was hit several times.

Officer Schillerberg was struck in the left lower leg.

Both were transported to the hospital. Officer Schillerberg was later released. No word on Evans condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

