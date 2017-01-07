OPD: Man identified in homicide on Manderson Circle

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)) - Omaha Police officials are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the 13800 block of Manderson Circle.

According to OPD, They received a call to the Speedy Mart, for shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and observed a man being treated by Omaha Fire Medics.

Officials say the victim was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center and where he died from his injuries. The man was identified as 40-year-old Seth Hansen

OPD officials say they are seeking information regarding a White 2001 to 2003 Ford F-150 Super Crew pick-up truck possibly involved in this incident.

The incident is being investigated as a Homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit at 402 444-5656 or contact the Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP or online at www.OmahaCrimeStoppers.org.