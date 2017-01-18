OPD arrest real estate agent in homicide of Seth Hansen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police officials have arrested a real estate agent in connection to the death of Seth Hansen.



On Tuesday, OPD detectives went to then 300 block of Village Pointe Plaza to look for the White Ford F-150 truck that was involved in the homicide of Seth Hansen on January 7.

OPD officials say the suspect vehicle was located, secured and towed as evidence.

The registered owner was identified as 45-Year-Old Dirk Blume.

Blume was taken into custody without incident at his place of employment, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Blume has been booked into the Douglas County Department of Corrections for 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon (not gun) to commit murder.

OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer sent this following statement:

“I want to thank the community for their partnership so we could bring some closure to the Hansen family. The suspect, Blume, continued to drive the vehicle used to kill Mr. Hansen and the community responded with numerous tips as a result.”

Anyone with information about this homicide or any other homicide investigation is encouraged to contact the Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656.

To report tips anonymously contact Omaha Police Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.