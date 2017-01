OPD: Arrest made in shooting near Nebraska Furniture Mart

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police officials said that they made an arrest on Thursday for the shooting that occurred at Nebraska Furniture Mart on January 11th.

Officials say the suspect was identified as 19-year-old Ryan Blaha.

Blaha was booked into Douglas County Corrections for 1st Degree Felony Assault, Two Counts of Attempted Felony Assault, Three counts of Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and Robbery.

Early Wednesday morning, located 37-year-old Jared Clawson at a parking lot near Nebraska Furniture Mart .

Clawson was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.