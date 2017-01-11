One person injured in shooting near Nebraska Furniture Mart

OPD looking for a suspect seen driving a green SUV

KMTV Newsroom
3:24 PM, Jan 11, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police officials say a man was injured in a shooting which took place near Nebraska Furniture Mart early Wednesday morning.

At around 4:40 am, OPD officers responded to a parking lot at Nebraska Furniture Martwhere they located 37-year-old Jared Clawson.

Clawson was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a tall, thin white male with shaggy blond hair, driving a 1995 to 2001 green Ford Explorer. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org.

