One person in critical condition following car fire in Carter Lake

CARTER LAKE, IA (KMTV) - Douglas County dispatch officials say that one person is in critical condition after a vehicle catches on fire near Carter Lake late Thursday night.

According to authorities, an elderly man was driving his vehicle when it got stuck. Officials added that the driver gunned the engine and couldn't get out.

Officials say the victim went to Nebraska Medicine from the fire near North 11th Street and Locust.

The man was located at around 9:20 PM and was transported around 9:30 p.m. for treatment.

The victim is expected to survive.

OFD and OPD are investigating this crash.