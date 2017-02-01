KMTV
One critically hurt in crash
Tom Lesyna
5:47 PM, Feb 1, 2017
Lesyna, Thomas
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
Omaha Police are investigating a crash that critically injured one person late Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the crash at 50th & Cass just after 4:30 p.m.. Police say it appears a full size pickup was rear-ended by a smaller pickup.
Scanner traffic indicates one person was taken to the hospital Code 99, which generally means CPR is in progress.
This is a developing story. Stay with KMTV and kmtv.com for updates.
