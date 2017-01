Police in Nevada say an Omaha man was found dead in a creek earlier this month.

24 year old Matthew Legino was found on January 18th in the creek near Elko by people harvesting willows for a craft project. Police had been investigating an abandoned rental car, which was found two weeks before Legino's body was found. Police also identified him by a tattoo.

An autopsy will determine how Legino died.

