Omaha's Orpheum Theater temporarily closed

OMAHA, neb. (KMTV) - Officials with the Omaha Performing Arts say that the Orpheum Theater is temporarily closed after a small piece of decorative molding fell over the seating area.

"To ensure the safety of our patrons, we are closing the Orpheum Theater this weekend to assess the situation, and determine and implement a solution," Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said in a statement.

"We believe the safety of our patrons is our first priority and we will continue to keep the public informed of our progress," she added.

Officials say that Nebraska Dance activities that were scheduled for this weekend have been relocated to the Joslyn Art Museum’s Witherspoon Hall.

At this time, officials say that no decisions have been made about any future performances.