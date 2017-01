Omaha Police offer $25,000 reward in gas station homicide

Omaha Police have released new details in the gas station homicide.

.@OmahaPolice releases new suspect vehicle photos in the Jan. 7 murder of Seth Hansen at 138th & Maple gas station. @action3news pic.twitter.com/2LAJ29OYXg — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) January 12, 2017

During a news conference Thursday, Officials released new suspect vehicle photos in the January 7th murder of Seth Hansen at 138th & Maple gas station.

Omaha Police Homicide officials said that Hansen was hit and killed by the truck and it was shown in the surveillance video.

Officials added that the damage is unclear and they want someone to come forward.

I asked Sgt. Wherry about any damage to the truck. He says damage is unclear and they want someone to come forward w/info. @action3news — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) January 12, 2017

There's a $25,000 reward for info leading to an arrest. Call 402-444-7867