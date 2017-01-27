Omaha Police investigate overnight shooting

7:14 AM, Jan 27, 2017
Mora, Jackie
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Omaha Police are looking into what lead up to an early morning shooting that left one man in critical condition. 
 
It happened near 151st and Davenport Circle just after midnight on Friday. 
 
The name of the victim has not been released. 
 
No arrests have been made. 
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top