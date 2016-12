Omaha Police are investigating an overnight crash west of Benson.

Officers arrived to the scene around 3:00 a.m. near 85th and Maple on Thursday morning where they found a car on fire.

Police says the driver of the car hit a utility pole and caused a power outage which caused an OPPD power outage to the area.

At one point around 1,300 customers were without power.

Omaha Police are treating the crash as a hit an run as they found no one at the scene.

Officers are now looking for the driver or any passengers who were in the car.