Omaha Park and Recreation Summer Jobs

5:45 AM, Dec 28, 2016

Omaha Parks and Recreation Summer Jobs open interviews will be held Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29. 

Wednesday:

Florence Community Center, 2920 Bondesson St. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Mockingbird Hills Community Center, 10242 Mockingbird Dr., 4 p.m.- 7 pm.

Thursday:

Christie Heights Community Center, 5105 S. 37th Street, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Camelot Community Center, 9270 Cady Ave., 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, call 402-444-5900 or head to the city's website

 

 

