Omaha Mayor Announces Task Force for Street Improvements

OMAHA (KMTV) - The Omaha Mayor's administration named a new citizen advisory committee that would review a new policy for replacing unimproved streets.

For many years, property owners have had to pick up some of the cost of making repairs to problem streets.

Those include ones needing to be replaced or not meeting city standards.

The committee of six focuses on coming up with a cost-sharing method for the city.

Some members represent neighborhood alliances.

Council has already approved several cost-sharing street projects.

The new policy will go before the council for approval.