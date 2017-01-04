Omaha Land Bank set to ’transform distressed properties’

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - There are thousands of properties across Omaha that are run-down, blighted, and an eyesore to the community.

The Omaha Municipal Land bank is trying to change that.

“Our goal is not dollars, our goal is development,” said Executive Director Mary Barnhart.

The properties that go into the land bank are foreclosed, tax delinquent, or just donated.

Some of them are empty lots, and others have a house on them, but they are all in need of some TLC.

“The land bank has a mission to be a catalyst for transforming distressed properties in communities,” said Barnhart.

He said the land bank just sold its first properties; one was a house that was donated to them.

The small 500 square foot home was sold for $6,000 dollars.

“Where else in Omaha can you find a home for 6,000, it is going to need some work honestly,” said Barnhart.

The other property is a part of the cities “Adopt a Lot Program,” and was sold for $25, the plan is to make that lot into a garden area.

“For $25 dollars a year, they do a great service for the community, and the land bank,” said Barnhart.

The two properties sold are just the beginning, six other available properties include vacant lots and even a house the city demolished to turn into an open lot.

The land bank plans to add about 10 more properties a month.

“Our whole goal is to transform those into community assets, change the face of a neighborhood.”

For information on the land bank, Click Here.