Omaha groups host vigil to support local refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - In response to President Donald Trump's immigration executive order that restricts immigration from seven Muslim countries and suspends refugee settlement in the U.S., local religious groups hosted a community vigil at Turner Park Tuesday evening to support local immigrants and refugees.

Faith leaders of all denominations collaborated with organizations like the Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Refugee Empowerment Center, Omaha Together One Community, ACLU of Nebraska, Anti-Defamation League, Nebraska Appleseed, and Tri-Faith Initiative and spoke in front of hundreds of people who illuminated the park with candles, a representation of the Statue of Liberty, which symbolizes welcome and a token of hope and a haven for those fleeing persecution and war from their home countries.