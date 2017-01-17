Omaha Among Chicago Cubs Trophy Tour Stops

OMAHA (KMTV) -- - Chicago Cubs fans in Nebraska and Iowa will get a chance to see a piece of world series history in February.

According to the Cubs' website, the Cubs World Series trophy is scheduled to stop in Omaha on February 10th and Council Bluffs on February 11th.

But, the official location of where the trophy will be on display has not been set yet.

The tour also includes stops Lincoln, Des Moines and Sioux City.

For more information about dates, visit cubs.com/trophytour.