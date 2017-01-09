Off-duty officer arrested for crash

A Council Bluffs police officer faces charges following a suspected drunk driving incident Sunday night.

57 year old Robert Miller faces OWI 1st offence and leaving the scene of a property damage collision and control of vehicle charges. Police say Miller hit a tree in the front yard of a home on North 8th Street.. Then backed over a stop sign and street sign and went through a wooden fence. Residents followed Miller south on 8th Street to West Broadway, where a disturbance developed before police arrived. Investigators say Miller appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Miller is a 33 year veteran of the Council Bluffs Police Department, and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

