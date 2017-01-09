Off-duty officer arrested for crash

Tom Lesyna
3:39 PM, Jan 9, 2017
3:54 PM, Jan 9, 2017
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) -
A Council Bluffs police officer faces charges following a suspected drunk driving incident Sunday night.
 
57 year old Robert Miller faces OWI 1st offence and leaving the scene of a property damage collision and control of vehicle charges.  Police say Miller hit a tree in the front yard of a home on North 8th Street.. Then backed over a stop sign and street sign and went through a wooden fence. Residents followed Miller south on 8th Street to West Broadway, where a disturbance developed before police arrived.  Investigators say Miller appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.
 
Miller is a 33 year veteran of the Council Bluffs Police Department, and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. 

