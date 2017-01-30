OFD's recruit class begins training

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The ranks of Omaha's bravest continues to grow as the newest recruit class for the fire department began training Monday morning.

Twenty men and women answered the call when they applied for the position.

The whole job is kind of built around service to others, says Capt. Pete Andrews.

"So each one of these individuals has been selected and we're going to provide the training so that they can have a very long and productive firefighting career,” he says.

For the next 16 weeks , the recruits will face rigorous training involving firefighting, hazardous materials situations and emergency medical services, according to fire officials.

With the uniform, they're reminded it comes with great responsibility as Chief Dan Olsen and Mayor Jean Stothert welcomed them.

"You have the opportunity to change lives and to save lives,” Stothert says. “I encourage you to support each other and to learn from each other. And to set an example that we can all be proud of.”

Department officials say the recruit class will graduate in May and is already getting ready for the next wave of applicants.

“We’re going to be doing the initial entry-level exam in May,” Andrews says. “So, the [city’s human resource and fire department] we are now starting to get that word out. People who’ve taken the test before in the past – we’d like to let them know, ‘Hey if you’d like to try again – the time is right.’”