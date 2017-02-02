NW Omaha neighborhood experience egg vandals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A northwest Omaha neighborhood has been dealing with vandals.

What could be considered a prank is now destructive to some homes.

Eggings have become almost a weekly occurrence for some homeowners, and they are fed up.

Some NW Omaha homes have been dealing with vandals. One home has been egged several times in the last year. Story @ 10 on @action3news. pic.twitter.com/l5aDEJ6mo0 — Miranda Christian (@MIRanda_TV3) February 2, 2017

“We have gone through it for the last 15 years and it has slowed down the last one or two,” said Deb Perrotto.

She said while her kids were in high school the vandalism was the worst.



“There has been a lot of vandalism around here, we have had our window shot out in our cars, we have been fruit looped, we have been Drain-O bombed, everything,” she said.

So her family invested in security cameras, and while her house may not be a target anymore, others in the area still are.

“All the time, somebody is always getting some kind of vandalism towards their house and it is costly.”

One house has been egged half a dozen times in the last year, the homeowners did not want to go on camera but are they said they are frustrated, and nearly two dozen eggs hit their home this past weekend.

Perrotto thinks they should invest in security cameras as well, “I think it would help a lot, a think kids are smart and they look for that.”

There are some ideas about who could be doing the egg vandalism.

“It is a neighborhood full of kids and when they start growing up more they decide to do more and more pranks and decide to scale it up more,” said Daniel Griswold.

He thinks there is a cycle of vandalism through the neighborhood, .and the egging's are just the most recent cycle of pranks.

“A lot of free time on their hands, if their parents catch them and until then they will continue doing more pranks,” he said.