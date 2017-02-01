Northwest Omaha shooting victim dies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police has confirmed the man who was accidently shot by his own son in a Northwest Omaha apartment on Tuesday night has passed away.

Officials say 44-year-old Benjamin Majestic, who was transported by Omaha Fire to UNMC died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

This took place at a apartment complex at 141st and Manderson Plaza.

Homicide Detectives have taken over this investigation, which remains ongoing.

On Tuesday, Majestic's son told authorities that he accidently shot him in the head.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental shooting.