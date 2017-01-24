NOPD releases sketch in Omahan's death

After more than a year, New Orleans police have released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the hit & run death of an Omaha Burke graduate.
A driver ran over 28-year-old Josh Woodruff in the French Quarter and dragged his body six miles last New Year's Day.
New Orleans Police say the person of interest was seen driving a vehicle that is believed to be a black Nissan Altima or Toyota Camry. He is described as a short black male, approximately 18-24 years old with a thin build, brown/light brown skin complexion, thin braids and a green wing tattoo outline on the left side of his neck.
At this point, the unknown male is only wanted for questioning.