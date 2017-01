The hunt is on to find the person responsible for a robbery turned shooting near 40th and Grand Friday night.

Police say Brice Scarborough took himself to CHI Immanuel Friday after being struck by gunfire.

At about 5:30 p.m. black man, about 5’10” demanded money and shot Scarborough, police said.

Scarborough was transferred to CHI Creighton where he remains hospitalized in fair condition.

There has not been an arrest.