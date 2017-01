Nine people need a new place to stay after an apartment fire late Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the apartment house near 34th and Cuming just after 11 p.m.. A resident woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. Investigators say an uncleaned lint trap next to combustable material caused the fire.

No one was hurt.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -