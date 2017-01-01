New Year's Day Shooting in Council Bluffs

Jessica Ritchie
1:53 PM, Jan 1, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - - A New Year’s morning shooting in Council Bluffs has police looking for answers.

Sunday morning around 1:00am, Council Bluffs police responded to the Underground Bar at 29th & Broadway for a disturbance.  Upon arriving, they learned that a security guard at the bar had been shot in the back.  He was taken to Creighton with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867 or the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top