New Year's Day Shooting in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - - A New Year’s morning shooting in Council Bluffs has police looking for answers.

Sunday morning around 1:00am, Council Bluffs police responded to the Underground Bar at 29th & Broadway for a disturbance. Upon arriving, they learned that a security guard at the bar had been shot in the back. He was taken to Creighton with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867 or the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.