New Year Firework restrictions

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - It happens every year revelers blast off fireworks to ring in the New Year.

You can start buying them in Sarpy county tomorrow, but it's illegal to sell them in Douglas County.

You can shoot them off in both counties from tomorrow until the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

For those looking to buy fireworks Sarpy County will start selling Thursday at 8 am and the 31st will be your last day to buy.

It's that time of year when you may see fireworks in the sky, but purchasing fireworks during the New Year season is a little different than buying them for the Fourth of July

"New Year season is a little restricted we can only sell in Sarpy County but consumers can discharge and light fireworks in Sarpy and Douglas."

Vince Bellino at Bellino Fireworks says sales are only about 30 to 40 percent this time of year.

"New Year season is not as big in Nebraska because of the weather and some other states it's a big event."

Sarpy County Chief Deputy Greg London says while having fun this holiday remember to be considerate of your neighbors.

"We are not going to let you shoot fireworks off at midnight or 1 o'clock in the morning because at that point you are disturbing your neighbors and we will issue a citation."

Purchases from Bellino Fireworks benefit Papillion Spirit Football and whatever county you spark them it's best to do it safely.

"We want to make sure everyone can celebrate safely during the Fourth of July and New Year season a big way to do that is to follow the label that's on the firework itself."

The products are intended for outside use only.

"You are looking for a flat surface to light the firework off so put it on a flat surface light it and you should be able to celebrate safely."

Chief Deputy Greg London says complaints about fireworks are typically low this time of year and they want to keep it that way