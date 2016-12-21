New law requires carbon monoxide detectors in residences rented, sold and renovated

OMAHA, Neb. - In 2017 - a new law - aimed at preventing carbon monoxide poisoning in Nebraska - hits the books.

Legislative Bill 34, also known as the Carbon Monoxide Safety Act, was introduced in 2015. It requires all residences sold, rented or renovated in the New Year to be equipped with carbon monoxide detectors.

Plummeting temperatures can leave some people scrambling for heating alternatives with some very serious consequences - carbon monoxide poisoning.

'It's more common when there are cold snaps and power failures and people use gas generators. And it's the leading cause of the poisoning deaths in the U.S.," said Dr. Ron Kirschner, Nebraska Regional Poison Center.