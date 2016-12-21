New law requires carbon monoxide detectors in residences rented, sold and renovated

OMAHA, Neb. - In 2017 - a new law - aimed at preventing carbon monoxide poisoning in Nebraska - hits the books.
Legislative Bill 34, also known as the Carbon Monoxide Safety Act, was introduced in 2015. It requires all residences sold, rented or renovated in the New Year to be equipped with carbon monoxide detectors.
Plummeting temperatures can leave some people scrambling for heating alternatives with some very serious consequences - carbon monoxide poisoning.
'It's more common when there are cold snaps and power failures and people use gas generators. And it's the leading cause of the poisoning deaths in the U.S.," said Dr. Ron Kirschner, Nebraska Regional Poison Center.
A law introduced by State Senator Sara Howard is working to cut accidental poisonings. All residences with a fuel-fired heater or appliance, a fireplace, or an attached garage must have detectors.
Industry professionals view the measure positively but it wasn't without some initial sticker shock.
"For one property management company I'm with, you're talking about a 25 dollar item times 1,200 units and then some of the units have two or three floors that have to have it. It's a good law and we do it anyways in the landlording industry to make sure the tenants are safe," said Paul Vojchehoske, Nebraska Realty.
The real estate community and professional organizations are using public outreach to inform people of the new law.
"The ones we're worried about getting reached is the individual landlord, for sale by owner. Those are the folks who may not know that the law actually exists and what the requirements are because no one is telling them," said Vojchehoske.
Most carbon monoxide detectors run around $20 - a small price to pay, for peace of mind.
"It's well worth it it can save your life, the lives of family members, and its not expensive. Help is available if people need help in getting it installed," said Kirschner.