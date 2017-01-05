Neighbors upset with highway 75 construction

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - New changes coming to the stretch of highway 75 near Platteview Road have been in the making since 2003, but some neighbors say they want to make their voices heard.

By the time one portion of the project is done, people living near Normandy Hills and Cedar View will only have one way in and one way out.

"If there is a major emergency in this area we will have problems getting in and out."

The highway right outside of Diane Decker's neighborhood will expand from two lanes to four.

The Nebraska Department of roads says when finished drivers will have an easier time traveling into and out of Omaha.

"This allows free flow and better commute in and out of Omaha metro area."

Normandy hills residents say that free flow may slow down the flow exiting their neighborhood.

"It's a matter of getting in and getting out safely."

Decker says she has elderly parents and worries First Responders won’t be able to get in and get out as fast as they need to.

"I think the department of roads should be doing something for us they should be doing two exits."

The Department of Roads says adjustments have been made to appease residents.

"We have good access to the north and good emergency access up highway 75 they should have their needs met and make sure their neighborhoods are safe and emergency vehicles can get in and out."

Some say they still worry those adjustments won’t be good enough.

"How long is this going to take?"

The department of roads says it had several meetings in years past to inform residents about the project and to gather public input.

Right now residents still have multiple ways of entering and exiting their neighborhood.

The new project won’t be complete until summer 2019.