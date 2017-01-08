Neighbors react to Omaha's 1st homicide of 2017

Omaha's first homicide of the year is in the books as police continue searching for those responsible for a man's death near 138th and Maple.

Police identify the victim as Seth Hansen, 40, and say he died after suffering injuries in the parking lot of a Speedee Mart after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

A vehicle of interest is described as a white, 2001 to 2003 model, F-150 Super Crew pickup truck.

Several say it’s hard to believe someone could be murdered in their neighborhood.

"I wouldn't believe them if they told me that at first, I mean just from where we're at,” said Jake Erichsen, who often visits west Omaha. “Then again, like you said, things can happen anywhere.”

This man lives near where the crime happened.

"Nerve racking that it happened in this part of town,” said Phil Anstine, who lives near 138th and Maple. “I go down to that place once or twice a week and I don't know if I'll go down there anymore."

Murder, a few hundred feet from where Anstine lives, makes him wary.

"I feel like I'm going to be a little bit more cautious when I get out of my car, when I'm walking around,” Anstine said. “I do periodically do a little walking and get a little exercise. I probably won't be doing it in the evening."

While neighbors we spoke with are shocked by the homicide, this woman says it doesn't make her feel less safe to live in the area.

"It's scary,” said Nina Englin. “I pray for the family and friends of that individual and I hope they catch whoever did it. I still think it's a fairly safe neighborhood. I've never had any issues in my entire time here."

A friend of Hansen, who declined to be on camera, describe him as "Someone who brightened the mood when he showed up, had a great smile and positive attitude."