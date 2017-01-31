Neighbors react to Midtown officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An officer-involved shooting near 33rd and Jackson left people in the Midtown neighborhood wondering what happened.

An officer was shot in the ankle and a man was shot, both were taken to Nebraska Medicine.

SEE RELATED: Officer-involved shooting near 33rd and Jackson

People who live near Dewey Park heard the gun shots.

“I was in the kitchen eating, she was in the shower, I hear out the window about five loud pops and I didn't think anything,” said Jeremy Thomas.

“We were inside watching TV and we heard about 10 gun shots, in about three seconds, happened really quick,” added Matt Pierson.

They said police swarmed the area. One woman driving by said when she got back, the whole area was blocked off

“There was at least like 5-10 cop cars around and had the ambulance when I pulled back into the neighborhood,” said Marissa Montalvo.

The shooting left people wondering what lead to the gunfire.

“This area, the people who live here are really nice and everyone keeps to themselves and it seems like out of the blue,” said Thomas.

Others weren’t surprised, “Unfortunately it is not uncommon, although this sounds a little more serious than the other deaths up our block,” said Dec Larrey.

As police investigate what happened, the shooting left some wondering about the safety of the area.

“I have lived in this neighborhood for two years and nothing happened like this before, we go on walks and play at the park down here and I feel very safe, now I am not so sure,” said Caroline Nyugen.

This is a developing story, stay with KMTV for updates.

